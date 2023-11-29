Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Livorno, Italy

сommercial property
9
4 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
€5,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
€5,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
VB-050318-1. Вилла в Тоскане, Италия Эксклюзивная историческая вилла расположена в Тоскане…
€9,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 560 m²
€2,40M
Leave a request
Mir