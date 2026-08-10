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Hotels for sale in Livorno, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel 950 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Hotel 950 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. In Castiglioncello for sale luxury hotelAn exclusive hotel by the sea in Castiglion…
$5,86M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 050 m² in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 1 050 m²
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. In Livorno put up for sale luxury hotelThe mansion in the style of Liberty, built i…
$5,86M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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