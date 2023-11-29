Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lecco
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lecco, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Bellano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Bellano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
VB-10104. Вилла Шанти в БелланоКрасивая вилла "Шанти" находится непосредственно на первой ли…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Dervio, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Dervio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
VB-10102. Венецианская вилла в КоликоВеликолепная вилла на первой линии на озере Комо, постр…
€15,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Laghetto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
VB-10059. Эксклюзивная вилла на первой линии озераВилла находится в эксклюзивном и панорамно…
€5,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Vassena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
VB-10013. Роскошная вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла была построена в начале ХХ века дл…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Bellano, Italy
Villa
Bellano, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-Villa-Shanti-LI. Вилла "Шанти" на первой линиии с причалом и докомКрасивая вилла "Шанти" …
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Colico, Italy
Villa
Colico, Italy
Area 430 m²
AS-VR-133. Вилла с видом на озеро КомоВилла с захватывающим видом на озеро и на залив Пиона,…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Lecco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lecco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 570 m²
IT-300418-1. Историческая вилла на озере КомоПродается историческая вилла на озере Комо неда…
€4,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
Share with Friends
€6,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Varenna, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Varenna, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
€1,92M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
€1,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lecco, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir