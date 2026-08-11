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Villas for sale in Lecco, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lecco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lecco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
IT-300418-1. Историческая вилла на озере КомоПродается историческая вилла на озере Комо неда…
$5,63M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Colico, Italy
Villa
Colico, Italy
Area 430 m²
AS-VR-133. Вилла с видом на озеро КомоВилла с захватывающим видом на озеро и на залив Пиона,…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Lecco, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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