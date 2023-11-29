Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lecco

Residential properties for sale in Lecco, Italy

apartments
3
houses
11
14 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Bellano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Bellano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
VB-10104. Вилла Шанти в БелланоКрасивая вилла "Шанти" находится непосредственно на первой ли…
€3,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Dervio, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Dervio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
VB-10102. Венецианская вилла в КоликоВеликолепная вилла на первой линии на озере Комо, постр…
€15,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Lierna, Italy
2 room apartment
Lierna, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
VB-10073. Апартаменты в ЛиернеАпартаменты в историческом здании 900-х годов постройки, приле…
€320,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Perledo, Italy
2 room apartment
Perledo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
VB-10076. Апартаменты в КоликоАпартаменты расположены в солнечном жилом районе всего в 50 ме…
€300,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Laghetto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
VB-10059. Эксклюзивная вилла на первой линии озераВилла находится в эксклюзивном и панорамно…
€5,25M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Vassena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
VB-10013. Роскошная вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла была построена в начале ХХ века дл…
€5,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Colico, Italy
2 room apartment
Colico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
VB-11038. Апартаменты в КоликоАпартаменты расположены в солнечном жилом районе всего в 50 ме…
€300,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Bellano, Italy
Villa
Bellano, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-Villa-Shanti-LI. Вилла "Шанти" на первой линиии с причалом и докомКрасивая вилла "Шанти" …
€3,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Colico, Italy
Villa
Colico, Italy
Area 430 m²
AS-VR-133. Вилла с видом на озеро КомоВилла с захватывающим видом на озеро и на залив Пиона,…
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Lecco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lecco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 570 m²
IT-300418-1. Историческая вилла на озере КомоПродается историческая вилла на озере Комо неда…
€4,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
€6,50M
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Bellano, Italy
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Bellano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€375,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Varenna, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Varenna, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
€1,92M
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
€1,50M
