Houses with garage for sale in Lecco, Italy

villas
5
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 7 bedrooms in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
This villa, spread over four floors, is distinguished by its refined elegance and is strateg…
$1,37M
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building area consisting of five lots of about 1,000 m2 each with a wide sea view - Resident…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
$457,725
Villa 4 bedrooms with Veranda in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with Veranda
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Swimming pool in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with Swimming pool
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Pizzo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Double apartments in Falerna near Lamezia Terme. 300 meters from the beach. 10 minutes from …
$81,870
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Reference number: N978 Property name: Casa Conce Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
$162,265
2 bedroom house in Bellano, Italy
2 bedroom house
Bellano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$405,662
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 30 000 m²
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
FP-T613. В Вербании, вилла новой постройкиАрхитектуральная структура виллы составляeтся из д…
$1,62M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Camaiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camaiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
$5,45M
2 bedroom apartment in Pian di Sco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pian di Sco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
A five -room gorgeous apartment on Tuscan landscape hills with a separate entrance from the …
$240,913
