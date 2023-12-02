Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lecce, Italy

Gallipoli
4 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
We offer you fascinating historic building located in the heart of the old city, dating back…
€2,80M
Commercial 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente in Nardo, Italy
Commercial 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
3 independent solutions in the historic center of Nardò recently renovated: 2 of which are o…
€350,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
We present a charming historic building dating back to 1600, located in the heart of the old…
€790,000
Commercial real estate in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial real estate
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Fascinating historical palace of 600 sqm built in 1900 in the heart of Gallipoli. The palace…
€1,50M
