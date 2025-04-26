Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
18
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go