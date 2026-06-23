Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lazio, Italy

;
Rome
50
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
Premium Premium
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lazio

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go