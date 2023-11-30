Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in La Spezia, Italy

Villa 6 rooms in Lerici, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lerici, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
€7,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Levanto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Levanto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 116 m²
KK-020317-4. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛевантоВилла находится в национальном парк…
€1,35M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Vernazza, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Vernazza, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
KK-070715-2. Вилла в национальном парке Чинкве-Терре ИталияВилла 120квм жилой площади + тер…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Lerici, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lerici, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
€5,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa
Lerici, Italy
Area 230 m²
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Lerici, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lerici, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
€2,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Bonassola, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Bonassola, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
KK-280817-1. Вилла 250квм с бассейном и садом в 2000квмВ продаже вилла 250квм с бассейном и …
€1,35M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fiascherino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fiascherino, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Situated on one of the typical Ligurian terraces that slope down to the sea in the Natural P…
€2,50M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

