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Villas for sale in La Spezia, Italy

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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
$8,21M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bonassola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bonassola, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
KK-280817-1. Вилла 250квм с бассейном и садом в 2000квмВ продаже вилла 250квм с бассейном и …
$1,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
$3,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
$6,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in La Serra, Italy
Villa
La Serra, Italy
Area 230 m²
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Levanto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Levanto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
KK-020317-4. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛевантоВилла находится в национальном парк…
$1,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vernazza, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vernazza, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
KK-070715-2. Вилла в национальном парке Чинкве-Терре ИталияВилла 120квм жилой площади + тер…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portovenere, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portovenere, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
PORTOVENERE (LA SPECIA) // 100 M2 area // SOLARIUM 40 M2 // 4 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Vie…
$1,22M
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