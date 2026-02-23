Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$765,798
