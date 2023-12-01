Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Grandola ed Uniti

Residential properties for sale in Grandola ed Uniti, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Grandola ed Uniti, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Grandola ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
This is a newly built villa equipped with all modern technological services; the villa consi…
€795,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Grandola ed Uniti, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Grandola ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This is a newly built villa equipped with all modern technological services; the villa consi…
€749,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Grandola ed Uniti, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir