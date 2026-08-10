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Villas for sale in Genoa, Italy

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Arenzano
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8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Camogli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Camogli, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Camogli – Exclusive villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of Portofino …
$3,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Santa Margherita Ligure – Prestigious apartment in a period villa with garden and terraces …
$2,28M
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Villa in Arenzano, Italy
Villa
Arenzano, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
$3,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 11 bedrooms in Camogli, Italy
Villa 11 bedrooms
Camogli, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 1
Area 477 m²
CAMOLI (Liguria)// 3 Villas and Guest House // 9.000 sq m Land plot // Sea view // Parking s…
$9,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
PORTOFINO (Liguria) // MAIN VILLA 400 KV M // ORANGERY // PART OF 25,000 KV M // PRIZATION u…
$9,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the most prestigious part of Arenzano, a short walk from the beaches…
$1,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Recco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Recco, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Majestic villa facing the sea in Recco and Camogli, magnificent villa to renovate with a lar…
$3,15M
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Properties features in Genoa, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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