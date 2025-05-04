Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Fermo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Fermo, Italy

SantElpidio a Mare
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pedaso, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Share with friends
$1,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Fermo

townhouses

Properties features in Fermo, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go