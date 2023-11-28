Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Fermo
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Fermo, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Falerone, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 350 m²
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Fermo, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir