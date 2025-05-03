Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Emilia-Romagna
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Unione Alto Ferrarese
8
Cento
8
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Giustina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Giustina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,83M
