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Pool Apartments for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GH-DV4905. Aпартаменты с видом на озеро и бассейномМы предлагаем к продаже большую трехкомна…
$505,218
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
$304,772
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GH-DV4959. Новые апартаменты в центре ДезенцаноДезенцано дель Гарда, в очень престижном райо…
$697,459
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4916. Новые апартаменты с бассейном, недалеко от озераМежду городками Дезенцано и Сирми…
$443,091
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-DV5831. Apartment with garden and lake view.Desenzano del Garda,We offer for sale real es…
$697,459
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
$492,324
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
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