Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Cortona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Cortona, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Cortona, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cortona, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir