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Residential properties for sale in Cortona, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cortona, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cortona, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
$1,90M
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