Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano

Commercial real estate in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial in Salo, Italy
Commercial
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A . Земельный участок в Сало На первой линии озера Гарда, в престижной зоне, земельн…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir