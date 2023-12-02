Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita della Valle di Sole
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Comunita della Valle di Sole, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Presson, Italy
1 room apartment
Presson, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…
€100,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Comunita della Valle di Sole, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir