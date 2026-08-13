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Residential properties for sale in Comunita della Valle di Sole, Italy

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Presson, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Presson, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…
$100,099
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Properties features in Comunita della Valle di Sole, Italy

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