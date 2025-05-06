Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Calabria, Italy

Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
$361,109
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$332,898
5 bedroom house in Soverato Superiore, Italy
5 bedroom house
Soverato Superiore, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
$620,657
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$225,581
Villa 2 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
$186,197
Villa 4 bedrooms in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
$524,737
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and hav…
$226,822
