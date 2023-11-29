Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Land
  4. Brescia

Lands for sale in Brescia, Italy

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Plot of land
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
In the locality of Mezzane, a beautiful hillside hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, we propose …
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 1 800 m²
Building plot on level ground, already urbanised and fenced, with prearranged driveway and p…
€235,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
The land is situated in a privileged location, just a few steps away from Lake Garda, nestle…
€180,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 1 075 m²
In the heart of Valtenesi, in the locality Paradiso in San Felice del Benaco, is this beauti…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
€500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 992 m²
In the municipality of Soiano del Lago we propose a building parcel with large dimensions . …
€210,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir