Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Bergamo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bergamo, Italy

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tavernola Bergamasca, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tavernola Bergamasca, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 23 500 m²
Number of floors 2
18th-Century Manor House with Exclusive Botanical Garden and View of Monte Isola – Lake Iseo…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go