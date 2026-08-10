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Residential properties for sale in Bergamo, Italy

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Albano SantAlessandro, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Albano SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
PO-A242. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Лобардия » Альбано-Сант'АлессандроМансарда на 4 эт…
$332,853
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tavernola Bergamasca, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tavernola Bergamasca, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 23 500 m²
Number of floors 2
18th-Century Manor House with Exclusive Botanical Garden and View of Monte Isola – Lake Iseo…
$3,78M
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