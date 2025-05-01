Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Atri
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Atri, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Atri, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Atri, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
$325,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go