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Apartments for sale in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

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4 properties total found
5 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
Price on request
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4 room apartment in Montemonaco, Italy
4 room apartment
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 45 m²
Apartment on the ground floor in a building of only two apartments living room bedroom and b…
$58,131
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9 room apartment in Grottammare, Italy
9 room apartment
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 214 m²
Beautiful panoramic penthouse a few steps from the sea Terrace on four sides of 80 square me…
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4 bedroom apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
$426,996
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