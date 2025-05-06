Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in AlzachenaArzachena, Italy

7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques r…
$3,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, the…
$2,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent …
$9,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,24M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo.…
$7,34M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea,…
$22,57M
Properties features in AlzachenaArzachena, Italy

