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Residential properties for sale in Arzachena, Italy

;
apartments
9
houses
23
32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
OC-130319. Квартира в Порто-Черво. СардинияПредлагается изумительная трехкомнатная квартира,…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
$246,162
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
$7,66M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Sassari, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
$1,37M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
$711,660
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
$7,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
$6,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
$3,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
$3,94M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
$350,356
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
$4,38M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
$13,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
$3,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
The villa is on two levels, on the ground floor is the dining room, the large living room fr…
$2,03M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
In a hilly position, surrounded by greenery, with a wonderful view of the Gulf of Pevero, he…
$6,02M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo center and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
$4,82M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
$1,53M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
$3,28M
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5 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Near a most beautiful beaches of Sardinia, we offer a nice duplex to sell. The property is l…
$2,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sassari, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
$974,426
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
$3,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
$3,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
The villa is located within the residence at the Golf Porto Cervo, inside this beautiful pro…
$2,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
$1,92M
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1 bedroom apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
$755,454
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
$985,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
$2,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
$3,91M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
$13,14M
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