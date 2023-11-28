Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Arzachena, Italy

29 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo center and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€4,40M
Villa 3 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
In a hilly position, surrounded by greenery, with a wonderful view of the Gulf of Pevero, he…
€5,50M
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
€3,57M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
€6,90M
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
€12,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
€12,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa on the seafront in one of the most prestigious places of the Costa Smeralda …
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
€6,00M
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
€6,30M
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
€7,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
The villa is on two levels, on the ground floor is the dining room, the large living room fr…
€1,85M
Villa 5 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
VB-070415-32. Великолепная вилла в престижном Порто ЧервоВеликолепная вилла в престижном Пор…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
The villa is located within the residence at the Golf Porto Cervo, inside this beautiful pro…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 359 m²
Wonderful property with sea views in one of the most prestigious villa complexes in Marina P…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, th…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
€6,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques …
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
€8,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arzachena, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arzachena, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
€20,00M
