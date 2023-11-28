Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Arona, Italy

apartments
3
houses
17
20 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
€2,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
€590,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
4 room apartment in Arona, Italy
4 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
FP-T528. Пентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в МейнеПентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в Ме…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
€2,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
€570,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 113 m²
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
€1,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
VB-76538. Историческая вилла в Мейне на первой линии озера Маджоре Прекрасная вилла на перво…
€2,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
Area 410 m²
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 500 m²
VB-20074. Современная вилла в МейнеПрестижная современная вилла, расположенная на первом хол…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment in Arona, Italy
3 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
FP-T445. Двухуровневый пентхаус с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Мейне, в нескольких шаг…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
€1,65M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 990 m²
VB-20070. Историческая вилла на продажу в МейнеПродается историческая вилла в Мейне, на холм…
€4,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 516 m²
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
VB-DSGT. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореВилла располагает собственным пляже…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment in Arona, Italy
2 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
VB-11080. Апартаменты на озере МаджореНедвижимость расположена в резиденции "Изола дель Боск…
€415,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
€1,15M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 4 350 m²
VB-86954. Грандиозная историческая вилла в Мейне на озере МаджореПрекрасная вилла в Мейне, п…
€11,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Arona, Italy
Area 4 m²
Elegant villa built by modern architect, located in Aron, Piedmont The composition of the b…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Arona, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Arona, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 275 m²
Panoramic Villa is located in the popular city of Arona, Piedmont. The house offers stunning…
€990,000
Leave a request
