Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Arezzo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Arezzo, Italy

villas
10
House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 780 m²
VB-35516. Престижная вилла в пригороде АреццоПрестижная вилла 19 века с большим парком распо…
€3,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-VILARZ. Прекрасная усадьба в АреццоВилла расположена в живописной холмистой местности, не…
€2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-VILUMBR. Шикарная вилла в УмбрииИсторическая вилла, датируемая XVI веком, имеет площадь 7…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cortona, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cortona, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
€1,90M
Leave a request
House near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление in Arezzo, Italy
House near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление
Arezzo, Italy
The beautiful house is located in Valdarno, Tuscany. On the territory of 8 hectares - the ma…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Arezzo, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Arezzo, Italy
Area 3 m²
Nice villa is located 35 km away. from the coast of Versilia, in the town of Vallata della G…
€850,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet in Arezzo, Italy
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
The traditional Tuscan house is located in the small town of Monte San Savino, Province of S…
€1,35M
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
This offer includes 2 charming cottages The houses are located in a quiet place near Arezzo…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Stone house in Tuscan style in the province of Arezzo, Bucine, Tuscany. The area of the two-…
€980,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
A nice house is in the vicinity of Arezzo, Tuscany. The area of the house is 330 square mete…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Beautiful villa is located on a hill. The villa, with an area of 350 square meters, consists…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 160 m²
The elegant villa is on a hill in the province of Arezzo, Tuscany. The house is surrounded b…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, near infrastructure in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, near infrastructure
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Castelfranco di Sopra, Tuscany. The house is built on a hi…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 737 m²
The beautiful villa is very well preserved and completely renovated with a guest house locat…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with private pool, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom with private pool, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 150 m²
Secluded villa is located in Arezzo, Tuscany In the villa (150sq.m.) - bright living room w…
€1,000,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Arezzo, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir