UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Arezzo
Residential properties for sale in Arezzo, Italy
houses
15
Clear all
15 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6
780 m²
VB-35516. Престижная вилла в пригороде АреццоПрестижная вилла 19 века с большим парком распо…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6
700 m²
VB-VILARZ. Прекрасная усадьба в АреццоВилла расположена в живописной холмистой местности, не…
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6
700 m²
VB-VILUMBR. Шикарная вилла в УмбрииИсторическая вилла, датируемая XVI веком, имеет площадь 7…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa
Cortona, Italy
6
7
500 m²
2
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
House near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены, with Постпродажное управление
Arezzo, Italy
The beautiful house is located in Valdarno, Tuscany. On the territory of 8 hectares - the ma…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Arezzo, Italy
3 m²
Nice villa is located 35 km away. from the coast of Versilia, in the town of Vallata della G…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Arezzo, Italy
4
300 m²
The traditional Tuscan house is located in the small town of Monte San Savino, Province of S…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
3
220 m²
This offer includes 2 charming cottages The houses are located in a quiet place near Arezzo…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
4
220 m²
Stone house in Tuscan style in the province of Arezzo, Bucine, Tuscany. The area of the two-…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
3
330 m²
A nice house is in the vicinity of Arezzo, Tuscany. The area of the house is 330 square mete…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
3
350 m²
Beautiful villa is located on a hill. The villa, with an area of 350 square meters, consists…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
6
160 m²
The elegant villa is on a hill in the province of Arezzo, Tuscany. The house is surrounded b…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, near infrastructure
Arezzo, Italy
5
520 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Castelfranco di Sopra, Tuscany. The house is built on a hi…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Arezzo, Italy
4
737 m²
The beautiful villa is very well preserved and completely renovated with a guest house locat…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with private pool, with Коммуникации проведены, with Постпродажное управление
Arezzo, Italy
1
150 m²
Secluded villa is located in Arezzo, Tuscany In the villa (150sq.m.) - bright living room w…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Arezzo, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL