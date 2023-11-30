UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Land
Agrigento
Lands for sale in Agrigento, Italy
Clear all
39 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Building plot of approx 710 sqm which is ready to be built upon and with possibility of cons…
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
€11,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contada Manca near the town of Cianciana (AG) with the presence of an o…
€9,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land which covers and area of approx 8990 sqm in Contrada Familo, The sale pric…
€4,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of approx 30870 sqm (19 tumoli) …
€16,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land and with trees in Contrada Ferraria which covers an area of approx 87…
€6,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
€9,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Building land in Via Perciò, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The land cove…
€6,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Millaga bodering with the Houses of Millaga. The land covers a…
€6,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land with the presence of approx 55 olive tress in production which cover an ar…
€5,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land covering an area of approx 31540 sqm in Contrada Ferraria. Ciancia…
€11,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Vitellacci – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agri…
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG) …
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
€23,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agricult…
€14,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Two plots of agricultural free land close to each other in Contrada Passo Di Sciacca, Cianci…
€1,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land covering an area of approx 23,324 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG) Cianciana …
€1,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Free agricultural land in Cda Mavaro and which covers an area of approx 61679 sqm (37 tumoli…
€13,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Free agricultural land in Cda Petraro, Alessandria della Rocca and which covers an area of a…
€4,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land in Contrada Petraro, near the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana, with the presence of a…
€3,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Feotto which covers a total area of approx 45060 sqm (approx 2…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ciniè – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agricultural…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Land in Santo Stefano Quisquina (AG) with olive grove planted systematically, total area of …
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€5,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land in Contrada Passarello (Cianciana AG) covering an area of approx 7600 sqm with olive gr…
€15,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The property…
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
€1,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The pro…
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land currently used as grazing and free land in Contrada Mavaro (Cianciana) nea…
€10,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 8 tumoli – approx 13360 sqm in Contrad…
€4,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL