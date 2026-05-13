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Villas with garage for sale in Israel

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Tel-Aviv
15
Jerusalem
7
Ashkelon
10
Tel-Aviv District
26
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Villa in Caesarea, Israel
Villa
Caesarea, Israel
For sale luxury villa in Caesarea - one of the most prestigious settlements in Israel.Israel…
Price on request
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Properties features in Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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