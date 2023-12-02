Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Herzliya, Israel

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
per month
