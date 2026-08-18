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Villas for sale in Herzliya, Israel

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11 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 To renovate. great potential. possibility o…
$2,01M
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Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of…
$2,25M
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Villa 10 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 1 082 m²
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfor…
$15,74M
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Villa 5 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, …
$7,20M
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Villa 6 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Reference: HR 128 District Hertzelia Pitouah Beautiful modern villa In a quiet street 400 m2…
$7,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Plot of land with an old, existing home around 2 minutes from the sea to build a new dream h…
$3,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
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