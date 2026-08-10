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Villas for sale in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

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Tel-Aviv
16
Tel Aviv
17
Herzliya
11
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30 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 To renovate. great potential. possibility o…
$2,01M
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, 2.5 bright and quiet rooms with elevator, 2 minutes from R…
$1,13M
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Villa 10 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 1 082 m²
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfor…
$15,74M
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TekceTekce
Villa in Bat Yam, Israel
Villa
Bat Yam, Israel
Reference: BY 206 New project on Bat Yam only 10 minutes from Tel Aviv and has a few steps f…
Price on request
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Villa 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Private house of 160m2 living space on 250m2 of land. Swimming pool and garden. No work to b…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Ideal for big family! Located between Namal Tel Aviv and Basel district. 4 rooms of 105 m2 w…
$2,30M
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Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 266 m²
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the h…
$8,10M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
On Bograshov Street, a stone's throw from the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4-r…
$3,15M
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Villa in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Reference TL 2438 District in the heart of Tel Aviv 100 m2 from the sea The project guarante…
Price on request
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Villa 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Modern building near Hayarkon Park 108m2 + 10m2 balcony 5 high-end fully furnished rooms Ele…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Basel! Miklat (abri) apartment located between Dizengoff Street and Basel Street to renovate…
$1,45M
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Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / pri…
$4,16M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Beautiful ground floor in new building located between Kikar Rabin and Bloch Street. 4 rooms…
$2,60M
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Villa 5 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, …
$7,20M
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in …
$1,07M
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Villa 6 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Reference: HR 128 District Hertzelia Pitouah Beautiful modern villa In a quiet street 400 m2…
$7,16M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex p…
$3,50M
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Villa 6 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
Reference: RG 106 Beautiful villa in Ramat Gan District: Ramat Chen 6 pieces Land: 417 m2 Li…
$3,96M
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Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of…
$2,23M
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine. New and quality building.…
$995,670
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Plot of land with an old, existing home around 2 minutes from the sea to build a new dream h…
$3,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 020 m²
1 gorgeous and huge home and a smaller home on a plot of land in the heart of Neve-Tzedek fo…
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Properties features in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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