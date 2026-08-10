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Villas for sale in Tel-Aviv, Israel

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Tel Aviv
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16 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, 2.5 bright and quiet rooms with elevator, 2 minutes from R…
$1,13M
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Villa 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Private house of 160m2 living space on 250m2 of land. Swimming pool and garden. No work to b…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Ideal for big family! Located between Namal Tel Aviv and Basel district. 4 rooms of 105 m2 w…
$2,30M
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Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 266 m²
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the h…
$8,10M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
On Bograshov Street, a stone's throw from the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4-r…
$3,15M
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Villa 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Modern building near Hayarkon Park 108m2 + 10m2 balcony 5 high-end fully furnished rooms Ele…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Basel! Miklat (abri) apartment located between Dizengoff Street and Basel Street to renovate…
$1,45M
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Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / pri…
$4,16M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Beautiful ground floor in new building located between Kikar Rabin and Bloch Street. 4 rooms…
$2,60M
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in …
$1,07M
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Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex p…
$3,50M
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Villa 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine. New and quality building.…
$995,670
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 020 m²
1 gorgeous and huge home and a smaller home on a plot of land in the heart of Neve-Tzedek fo…
Price on request
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Properties features in Tel-Aviv, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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