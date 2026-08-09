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Villas for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Reference: J1 District: Ramat Denya Luxury villa for rent – holiday Beautiful and spacious p…
Price on request
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Villa 7 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 268 m²
An exceptional property, of rare beauty, proposed for sale for the first time. In the heart…
$3,33M
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Villa 9 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 9 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 9
Area 517 m²
Individual house in the heart of Jerusalem, located in a very prestigious area 9 pieces 4 ba…
$15,32M
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Villa 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Superb villa in the center of Givat Hambatar, 350 m2 built, 400 m2 of land, huge courtyard, …
$5,34M
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