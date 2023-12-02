Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Jerusalem
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 bedrooms with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
€1,88M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
€1,87M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, gym, with Pool in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, gym, with Pool
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
€2,46M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
€5,37M
per month
Leave a request

