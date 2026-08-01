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Villas for sale in Netanya, Israel

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5 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
? For sale – Family house with garden in Netanya Looking for a house offering beautiful vol…
$1,80M
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Villa 7 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 320 m²
Authentic house for sale in Netanya, in a quiet and green street close to Sharet street in t…
$2,45M
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Villa 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 264 m²
This house won't suit everyone. It is ideal for those looking for a real home, a warm and pe…
$2,45M
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Villa 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
NAT600 HOUSE on 2 floors - 5 rooms - 195 m2 living space + 106 m2 garden possibility to buil…
$2,58M
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Villa 7 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
In front of the beach descent – New developer house. Swimming pool and elevator in the resid…
$4,64M
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