Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Center District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Center District, Israel

Kfar Yona
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
KFAR YONA NAHALIM QUARTIER - FOR SALE – HOUSE 6 PARTS HOUSE IN EXCELLENT STATE IN THE NAHAL…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
RECENT HOUSE WITH PISCINE INCLUDING A GREAT SOLID WITH SEPARATED ENTERPRISES.GRANDE HEIGHT I…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
MAGNIFIC HOUSE SITTED AT KFAR YONA WEST QUARTER GRAND SPACE AND STANDING FINITIONS LEXTERIOR…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
KFAR YONA - FOR SALE - WEST QUARTIER INDIVIDUAL HOUSE OF QUALITY YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION 2015 …
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 228 m²
KFAR YONA WEST QUARTIER – FOR SALE – INDIVIDUAL HOUSE MAGNIFIC Maison de 6 PIECES. 228 M2 6…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
KFAR YONA QUARTIER SARONA - FOR SALE – MAGNIFIC HOUSE RECENT HOUSE OF 270M2 HABITABLE CLAIR…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Even Yehuda, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Even Yehuda, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 688 m²
a villa in a yeshuv beer ganim between ashkelon and ashdod built 184 garden 504
$1,40M
Leave a request

Properties features in Center District, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go