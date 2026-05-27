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Apartments with garage for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

;
Tel-Aviv
351
Bat Yam
45
Ramat Gan
9
Tel Aviv
376
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 12/20
Spacious and modern apartment for sale in one of the most popular areas of Bat Yam - Park Ha…
Price on request
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Property types in Tel Aviv Subdistrict

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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