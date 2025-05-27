Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

Tel-Aviv
110
Bat Yam
6
Ramat Gan
6
Tel Aviv
109
6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
$7,74M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New, luxury project in a preservation building with various units for sale- completed within…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
$914,774
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
2 different duplex garden apartments available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in…
$2,28M
Leave a request

