Residential properties for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

145 properties total found
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
This European-style apartment, located in the charming and central Nachalat Binyamin distric…
$2,39M
Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms …
$1,36M
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$1,63M
3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New, luxurious project in a preservation building on the prestigious and sought-after Rothsc…
$2,86M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Herzl Street near Salame Street Recent building 3 pieces 57m2 9m2 balcony Parking Cave Open …
$800,565
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 408 m²
This mini-penthouse apartment, located on the 12th floor of the prestigious Blue Towers comp…
$7,87M
Villa 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters…
$1,97M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Beautiful 3.5 rooms for sale Boulevard Nordau in a building after Tama. First floor with ele…
$1,36M
Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
On Bograshov Street, a stone's throw from the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4-r…
$2,95M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 020 m²
1 gorgeous and huge home and a smaller home on a plot of land in the heart of Neve-Tzedek fo…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively…
$3,23M
2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
VERY NICE TWO ROOMS OF 60M RENOVATED WITH CLEAR VIEW ON THE PARK OF BAT YAM. 3RD FLOOR. QUIE…
$474,721
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Peer Real Estate presents an exclusive apartment for sale in Park Tzameret, Tel Aviv. 87 m2 …
$1,57M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
For sale Arnon Street!Located in the old north of Tel Aviv, close to the sea! Beautiful 3 b…
$1,35M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Very well located single storey penthouse with a surface area of ​​150m2 with a terrace of 7…
$4,49M
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In a little alley near Chen Boulevard, in a new building! An apartment on each floor, perfe…
$2,22M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Plot of land with an old, existing home around 2 minutes from the sea to build a new dream h…
$3,05M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet …
$1,83M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area…
$1,01M
1 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
1 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Small apartment near university and hospital Caretaker, Lobby, Shops, Parking, Laundry, Bill…
$237,361
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
$2,25M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice…
$3,08M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
In Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve T…
$1,21M
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Rue Herzl in the heart of the Florentine district, 3-room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on …
$1,11M
6 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
6 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic buil…
$15,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
$16,88M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$2,65M
