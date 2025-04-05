Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Holon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Holon, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Holon, Israel
2 room apartment
Holon, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Reference: TL 2497 Neighborhood: Florentine 2 rooms Surface area of ​​36m2 Terrace of 9 m2 T…
$837,082
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Holon, Israel
4 room apartment
Holon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel Aviv, in the Rothschild district! Luxury tower with 24/7 caretaker…
$4,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Holon, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes