Penthouses for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€6,82M
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,35M
per month
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Amazing Penthouse in the heart of Romema, 6 room balcony 90 sqm overlooking Jerusalem. new f…
€1,66M
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the heart of Sorotskin street, including 5,000 NIS, from unit income …
€1,27M
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Beautiful penthouse on Gershon Avner 5, Top Arnona. architectural designed, high-end finishi…
€940,015
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Gorgeous renovated penthouse! Oley Hagardom. Beautiful view. Bright and airy. 5 rooms,  110 …
€467,750
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Amazing Penthouse, one level 128 sqm, Mordot Gilo Dona. corner building with mountain view. …
€792,298
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New magical property in Abu Tor! Gihon street. Intimate, quiet, penthouse in a small buildin…
€402,863
per month
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Rare penthouse In the Green Arnona, On Hagiladi 1. 7 room Penthouse, 178 sqm on one level. S…
€1,21M
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse  apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse  apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse  apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 204 m²
Penthouse apartment, 5 rooms, 202 sqm. Top floor. 4th floor, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. privat…
€2,49M
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Penthouse apartment, 5 rooms, 202 sqm. Top floor. 4th floor, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. privat…
€2,57M
per month
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 room apartment, 86 sqm, 2nd floor our of 4, private parking, Sukkah balcony, sealed room (…
€909,928
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
3 room apartment, 86 sqm 3rd floor out of 4, private parking, Sukkah balcony, sealed room (M…
€909,928
per month
