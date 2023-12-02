UAE
Realting.com
Israel
Residential
Jerusalem District
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel
Penthouse
Clear all
16 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
5
400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€6,82M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
5
3
300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,35M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
6
180 m²
Amazing Penthouse in the heart of Romema, 6 room balcony 90 sqm overlooking Jerusalem. new f…
€1,66M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
5
4
200 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the heart of Sorotskin street, including 5,000 NIS, from unit income …
€1,27M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
134 m²
Beautiful penthouse on Gershon Avner 5, Top Arnona. architectural designed, high-end finishi…
€940,015
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
4
2
110 m²
Gorgeous renovated penthouse! Oley Hagardom. Beautiful view. Bright and airy. 5 rooms, 110 …
€467,750
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
2
128 m²
Amazing Penthouse, one level 128 sqm, Mordot Gilo Dona. corner building with mountain view. …
€792,298
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
2
New magical property in Abu Tor! Gihon street. Intimate, quiet, penthouse in a small buildin…
€402,863
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
6
2
Rare penthouse In the Green Arnona, On Hagiladi 1. 7 room Penthouse, 178 sqm on one level. S…
€1,21M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
140 m²
The project includes a limited number of luxury Penthouse apartments of 140 sqm, 4.5 rooms …
€1,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
204 204 m²
Penthouse apartment, 5 rooms, 202 sqm. Top floor. 4th floor, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. privat…
€2,49M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
202 m²
Penthouse apartment, 5 rooms, 202 sqm. Top floor. 4th floor, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. privat…
€2,57M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
2
2
86 m²
3 room apartment, 86 sqm, 2nd floor our of 4, private parking, Sukkah balcony, sealed room (…
€909,928
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
86 m²
3 room apartment, 86 sqm 3rd floor out of 4, private parking, Sukkah balcony, sealed room (M…
€909,928
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
