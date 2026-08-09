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Penthouses for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

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23 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 133 m²
New project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem, border Bet Hagan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 floors a…
$4,00M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
5-room penthouse 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificen…
$2,04M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
New 5-room penthouse 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem New project …
$2,34M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayov…
$2,06M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
You buy a 4 rooms – you get 132 m2 + a terrace of 25 m2 !! New building after Tama 38 proje…
$982,350
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Dream penthouse 5 rooms 140 m2 + Terrace Soucca 40 m2 Floor 23 of 24 Stunning panoramic view…
$2,55M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Delivery in 32 months of a large 5P Penthouse of 135 m², HSP 2.97 m, master suite, luxury fi…
$1,65M
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Penthouse 8 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 8 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Sale Jerusalem, Bayit Vegan. Recent building with elevator and underground parking. Penthous…
$2,33M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Superb penthouse for sale in Jerusalem, in the Talpiot district! New building 11th floor wit…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighb…
$1,83M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, beautiful…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale in North Talpiot - 6-room penthouse of approximately 180 m² and a 40 m² balcony wit…
$2,76M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
???? New exception property on the market! ????? Perfect location between three areas: loca…
$2,46M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Get used to living in the comfort of the high standard of a luxury Penthouse apartment in th…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 156 m²
5-room penthouse 156m2 with 41m2 terrace in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New proje…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Mordot Arnona. Last mini-penthouse in a prestigious project! Rare opportunity for luxury acc…
$2,17M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Reference: JR 111 District: Katamon 2 new penthouses of the promoter High standing, smart ho…
$2,76M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Sumptuous penthouse of 170 m2 and 44 m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and presti…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
4-room penthouse 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayove…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Dream penthouse, on the 24th floor, 140 square meters built and 25 square meters of addition…
$2,31M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Dream penthouse with high-end architecture, with spectacular views and luxurious open kitche…
$2,67M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
5-room penthouse 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem Exclusively, magnifice…
$2,03M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Dream penthouse 5 rooms 140 m2 + Terrace Soucca 30 m2 Floor 23 of 24 Stunning panoramic view…
$2,22M
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