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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Romania

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Bucharest
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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mamaia, Romania
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mamaia, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Floor 8/8
We are streamlining our holdings and designated villa Athena*s penthouse for sale. As a prim…
$808,684
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Property types in Romania

studios

Properties features in Romania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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