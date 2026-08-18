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Houses for sale in Estonia

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9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tallinn, Estonia
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4 bedroom house
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house with a swimming pool for sale near the sea, Pirita. Private property, sto…
$3,46M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Kuusalu vald, Estonia
House
Kuusalu vald, Estonia
A true gem of the northern coast – a thoughtfully designed and exceptionally cozy log house …
$343,934
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
House
Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
As part of an exclusive sale, a unique opportunity is offered to acquire the largest part of…
$445,840
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Viljandi vald, Estonia
House
Viljandi vald, Estonia
$301,087
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
House
Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
A stunning house just 180 meters from the sandy beach of Narva-Jõesuu is now for sale. The i…
$451,630
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Rouge vald, Estonia
House
Rouge vald, Estonia
Spacious house in a picturesque location — ideal for a guest house or a large private house!…
$86,852
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Laane Harju vald, Estonia
House
Laane Harju vald, Estonia
$266,346
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Keila linn, Estonia
House
Keila linn, Estonia
Area 3 706 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Joelahtme vald, Estonia
House
Joelahtme vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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