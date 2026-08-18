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Apartments for sale in Estonia

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Tallinn
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14 properties total found
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$461,763
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$441,381
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$529,275
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$512,716
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$857,923
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$394,887
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$168,145
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$316,381
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
$365,393
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A cozy apartment in a typical wooden house for Kadrior is waiting for its new owner.PLANWell…
$406,469
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
$806,276
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
6 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
$593,708
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 bedroom apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
For sale is a 4-room apartment on the top floor of the VEGA residence.PLANSmart plan. All ro…
$295,700
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
$1,29M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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