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New buildings for sale in Estonia

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Tallinn
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Harju County
2
Viimsi vald
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Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Cottage village Üksteist
Viimsi vald, Estonia
from
$5,12M
The year of construction 2024
A plot of land to build a new residential area. Project for 11 high-class private houses. Land in a reserve near Tallinn. Large plots of land, its coniferous forest, near the sea. The most prestigious area to live in
Developer
Üksteist
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Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Tallinn, Estonia
from
$261,180
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 14
Kalevi Panorama is a modern architectural integrity. Three buildings with amazing panoramic views of all of Tallinn.  A luxurious appearance, tastefully created rooms and a quality interior are embedded in the heart of the project. Kalevi Panorama is located in the rapidly developing area of…
Developer
GK FSK
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Guides on Buying New Builds in Estonia

How Life Is Organized in Estonia: Personal Experience
How Life Is Organized in Estonia: Personal Experience
Estonian Apartment Market Trends in 2025: Current Statistics and Regional Breakdown
Estonian Apartment Market Trends in 2025: Current Statistics and Regional Breakdown

FAQ on new buildings in Estonia

How much does a square meter cost in new buildings in Estonia?

The price of a square meter of new housing varies from 800 to 2700 euros. The most expensive apartments in new buildings in Estonia are sold in the capital - Tallinn. Their square meter costs 2400-2700 euros. New properties in Tartu and Narva are two times cheaper. The lowest prices per square meter are set in Elva and Paide (800-1000 euros).

In which Estonian cities apartments in new buildings are in biggest demand?

Good sales figures are observed in the capital - Tallinn. Apartments in residential complexes in Estonia in Tartu are also in great demand. It is the second largest city in the country after Tallinn, where there is a well-developed infrastructure and many places for recreation. The top 5 popular locations also include Narva, Viljandi and Rakvere.

Do foreigners have the right to buy apartments and houses from a developer in Estonia?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy new property throughout the country. The number of properties is not limited. The purchased housing can be used for personal use, rent and resell.
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